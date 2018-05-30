They were rescued on the 4th of July and rehabilitated, now they are back in the wilderness

Video taken at the Canyon Ridge High School graduation ceremony appears to depict a teenage boy standing in the bleachers with an umbrella pretending to shoot people. The video has sparked concern in the community about the teen's behavior.
Shahram Hadian, pastor of Truth in Love Christian Fellowship in Spokane Valley, preaches about the threat posed by Islam. The church has made the Southern Poverty Law Center's Hate Map under the category "anti-Muslim."
Idaho Fish & Game Department officials advise hunters to make sure the notches for the correct day and month are fully removed from your tag immediately after you harvest the animal. The tag must be attached to the largest part of the carcass.
Valley County Coroner Scott Carver, who also runs the only funeral home in McCall, was recently appointed to the position after moving to Idaho from Lake Moses, Wash. He notes that although states have different rules, Idaho's laws don't prevent t
One of Clive Strong's major achievements during his 34-year career with the Idaho attorney general's office was sorting through the tangle of 158,000 water rights claims. Here he explains the process of "adjudication."
Images of holiday revelers shooting off personal fireworks have been immortalized in several videos. One drew national attention: The New York Post last year recut footage shot by filmmaker Adam Nawrot. Nawrot objected to the way the Post treated
Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, has died at age 88. West died June 9, 2017 after "a short but brave battle with leukemia," his family sa
For reponse teams, what might look like one big damaging Idaho winter is actually five separate events, each requiring its own response from local, state and federal agencies. The task of dealing with the impacts, even as summer now approaches, is
Public safety and keeping open the roads and trails that take people into the Boise national Forest is the driving force behind two projects to rehabilitate the forest after the Pioneer Fire burned 188,000 acres in 2016. It also would put logging