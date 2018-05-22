Woman charged with murder in downtown Portland homicide

Authorities say a 33-year-old woman has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on a downtown Portland, Oregon, sidewalk.
Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley says detectives believe the gun was fired during a disturbance on the sidewalk late Monday.
Sophia Adler was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of murder and the case will be presented to a grand jury. She did not have a lawyer as of Tuesday morning.
Police identified the victim Tuesday evening as 28-year-old David Eugene Pierce, of Boise, Idaho. Police say Pierce identified as a woman and was known as "Gigi."
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office says Pierce died of homicidal violence as the result of a gunshot injury.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Portland police.
