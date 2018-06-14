Tour Tacoma waterways in less than 60 seconds

Don't have time for a leisurely tour of Tacoma's industrial waterfront? Then buckle up for this high-speed time-lapse video shot during a Port of Tacoma customer cruise earlier this week.
By
Little-known Fife facility houses undocumented kids

Northwest

Little-known Fife facility houses undocumented kids

This little-known facility at 619 54th Ave. E in Fife is a medium security 23-bed facility operated by Pioneer Human Services, a nonprofit that has a contract with the federal government to hold immigrant children separated from their families.  

Abandoned crab pots pose threat to marine life

Northwest

Abandoned crab pots pose threat to marine life

Thousands of crab pots litter the ocean floor along the Washington and Oregon coastline, killing marine life and disrupting navigation. About 640,000 tons of fishing gear is lost or discarded each year in oceans worldwide.