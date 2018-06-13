Washington state woman sentenced for deadly 2016 shooting

A southern Washington state woman has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for a deadly 2016 shooting outside Wapato.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 37-year-old Jennifer Douglas pleaded guilty in February to charges of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
Federal prosecutors say Douglas of Toppenish killed 74-year-old Anthony Sanchey and wounded 56-year-old Carroll Sanchey in November 2016.
Yakama Nation police officers and Yakima County deputies found Anthony Sanchey dead after he was shot in the face. Carroll Sanchey was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities say Douglas was pulled over a short time later while she was driving a vehicle belonging to one of the victims.
