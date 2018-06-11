Washington state must fix or replace hundreds of old road culverts

The U.S. Supreme Court has let stand a federal court ruling that Washington state must continue restoring salmon habitat by removing barriers like aging road culverts that block fish migration.
Jim Donaldson
Abandoned crab pots pose threat to marine life

Thousands of crab pots litter the ocean floor along the Washington and Oregon coastline, killing marine life and disrupting navigation. About 640,000 tons of fishing gear is lost or discarded each year in oceans worldwide.