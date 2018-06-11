Man in 'darn good condition' after spending 2 weeks lost in Oregon wilderness

An Oregon man is said to be in good condition after spending nearly two weeks lost in the wilderness near Halfway, Ore., a short distance from the Idaho border.
Richard Towell Jr. first went missing near the Clear Creek trailhead on May 28, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, 13 days after he first disappeared, sheriff's deputies and search and rescue members found Towell at the trailhead.
Towell was sleeping in his vehicle, which had been found at the Clear Creek trailhead on June 6 with no trace of the missing man. Search parties spent four days combing the wilderness using ATVs, ground crews and scent-tracking canines.
"During the fourth day of the search, Baker County Sheriff's Office personnel went to the Clear Creek Trailhead to check the vehicle, which they had done each day of the search," the sheriff's office wrote Sunday on Facebook.
Towell had been in the wilderness since May 29, where he survived by drinking from streams and eating wild berries and mushrooms, the Baker City Herald reported.
“He was in pretty darn good condition considering how long he was out there,” Baker County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Ashley McClay told the Herald.
Towell was given dry clothing, food and water when he was first found. He was later taken to St. Alphonsus in Baker City, where he was treated for exposure and later released.
