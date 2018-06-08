Careening truck crashes into Auburn doughnut shop; DUI suspect arrested

A DUI suspect crashed a pickup truck at high speed into barriers outside of the Donut Star in Auburn Friday, pushing the concrete blocks into the building. The doughnut shop had been hit before, which is why the barriers were placed out front.
Donut Star via KIRO 7 News
Abandoned crab pots pose threat to marine life

Thousands of crab pots litter the ocean floor along the Washington and Oregon coastline, killing marine life and disrupting navigation. About 640,000 tons of fishing gear is lost or discarded each year in oceans worldwide.