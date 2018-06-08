A hiker was found dead Thursday in Mount Rainier National Park.
Missing hiker found dead in Mount Rainier National Park

By Stacia Glenn

stacia.glenn@thenewstribune.com

June 08, 2018 10:48 AM

A 76-year-old hiker was found dead in Mount Rainier National Park on Thursday.

Otto Steffin of Mercer Island set out to hike Mazama Ridge on Wednesday. His family reported him missing at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Search teams were able to narrow their search thanks to a note he'd left detailing his hiking plan. Crews found his body in the Paradise River drainage near Fourth Crossing about 4:45 p.m.

The cause of death has not been determined Friday.

Steffin was an experienced hiker who carried the 10 essentials, including a map and compass, park officials said. Mazama Ridge is a popular six-mile hike in the park's Paradise area.

