She risked her safety to aid Amtrak victims. Now she's an official U.S. Army hero

A Madigan Army Medical Center nurse who came to the aid of victims after happening upon last year's Amtrak derailment in DuPont has received the Army Award for Valor.
Secretary of the Army Mark Espe presented the award to Tanya Porter on Friday in a ceremony at the Pentagon.
Porter, a nurse in Madigan’s Critical Care Department, was driving home Dec. 18 after a 12-hour night shift when Amtrak Cascades Train 501 derailed onto Interstate 5. The accident killed three people and injured 62.
According to Madigan's Facebook account, Porter "set up a casualty collection site and conducted triage amidst the wreckage to save injured passengers from the fatal crash."
The award is the highest given by the army to civilians who risk their personal safety in acts of heroism or sacrifice, according to the army.
"The heroic act must demonstrate voluntary action above and beyond the call of duty," according to the army. "Porter is one of only a handful of people who have received it."
