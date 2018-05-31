If you see a deer in the road, here's how to avoid a collision

Bannock County Clerk Robert Poleki will leave his job in Pocatello in January, according to EastIdahoNews.com, to pursue production of the Washie, a self-cleaning toilet seat he brought in front of the hit show "Shark Tank" in January.
The Canadian federal government has agreed to buy Trans Mountain Pipeline from Kinder Morgan and expand it from Alberta to the B.C. coast. The expansion could pose serious risks for the critically endangered southern-resident killer whale population.
Video taken at the Canyon Ridge High School graduation ceremony appears to depict a teenage boy standing in the bleachers with an umbrella pretending to shoot people. The video has sparked concern in the community about the teen's behavior.
Video released Tuesday by the Lacey Police Department shows a man tossing hot coffee into the face of a McDonald's manager in Lacey on Friday when she refused to give him a refill after he poured a purchased coffee into his own tumbler.
Two 3-month-old wolverine kits and their mother play in the snow outside their den May 3 in the William O. Douglas Wilderness east of Mount Rainier. The remote cameras are jointly operated by Cascade Carnivore Project and the U.S. Forest Service.
Washington Depart. of Fish & Wildlife released a video May 18 showing a bear released back into the wild after rehab. To make sure it didn't interact with humans, their pets, or garbage again, the bear was released with a certain amount of hazing.