Eyewitness video shows wrong way head-on collision on Interstate 182 in Pasco

Warning: Adult language is used in this eyewitness video given to the Tri-City Herald. It shows the May 17, 2018, wrong way head-on in Pasco.
Amanda Roe
Five facts about the North Cascades Highway

Northwest

Five facts about the North Cascades Highway

The Washington State Department of Transportation clears the North Cascades Highway each spring to allow travelers access to the high road that links Whatcom and Skagit counties with Okanogan County. Here are five facts about the highway.

50 geese fell from the sky in a bizarre incident

Northwest

50 geese fell from the sky in a bizarre incident

A conservation officer, Jacob Berl, found 51 dead geese in a parking lot in Idaho Falls shortly after a lightning storm. Another 60 turned up on a nearby rooftop. It is believed the geese were killed by a lightning strike while migrating north to