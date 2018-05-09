Will social costs of carbon seal Colstrip’s fate? Regulators ask utilities for data.

The Colstrip Steam Electric Station is in Colstrip, Mont., and is one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the Western U.S. Washington state regulators told Puget Sound Energy, Avista Corp and Pacific Power to reconsider the carbon-emission costs of producing electricity from coal and other fossil fuels, which would bolster the financial case for the utilities to hasten their planned exit from the Colstrip Generating Plant. Matthew Brown AP file