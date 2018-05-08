Five facts about the North Cascades Highway

The Washington State Department of Transportation clears the North Cascades Highway each spring to allow travelers access to the high road that links Whatcom and Skagit counties with Okanogan County. Here are five facts about the highway.
Shahram Hadian, pastor of Truth in Love Christian Fellowship in Spokane Valley, preaches about the threat posed by Islam. The church has made the Southern Poverty Law Center's Hate Map under the category "anti-Muslim."
The Idaho Army National Guard's state aviation group conducted hoist training with the Boise Fire Department to facilitate future readiness for domestic operations. This training is just one of the many examples of the partnerships the Idaho Natio
A conservation officer, Jacob Berl, found 51 dead geese in a parking lot in Idaho Falls shortly after a lightning storm. Another 60 turned up on a nearby rooftop. It is believed the geese were killed by a lightning strike while migrating north to
Ryan Lerwill and his sons wouldn't let wind ruin their spring break in Teton, Idaho, at the end of March. Taking an old Army surplus parachute, they made their glass half-full, according to Lerwill, by attaching the chute to a sled and taking off
Idaho's windy spring break weather inspired the Lerwill family to invent a new pastime: wind sledding. Ryan Lerwill and his sons attached a toboggan to an Army surplus parachute, which let them harness the gusts and skid across Teton Turf sod farm
Valley County Coroner Scott Carver, who also runs the only funeral home in McCall, was recently appointed to the position after moving to Idaho from Lake Moses, Wash. He notes that although states have different rules, Idaho's laws don't prevent t