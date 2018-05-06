Silverdale elderly, Bremerton students knitting together

In a Monday, April 30, 2018 photo, Barker Creek Community School student Paige Harkness, 18, left, looks at the knitting of CRISTA Shores Senior Living resident Arlene Graff, in Silverdale Wash. Barker Creek Community School has a popular Knitting Club/Creative Fiber Arts Class and they have been learning to knit from two local volunteers they affectionately call "Grandma Bev" and "Grandma Joss." Kitsap Sun via AP Larry Steagall