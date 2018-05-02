Bears had sex on a billboard Monday. Experts are critical of their technique

Sex sells.
This is why Joel Barbour briefly promoted his Spokane business with a billboard depicting two bears getting busy.
Barbour wanted to put up the billboard to promote his clothing company, The Great PNW. The green billboard would depict a bear standing behind another bear next to an evergreen tree and the company's name.
He figured it would never be approved, Barbour told the Spokesman-Review. But, Barbour got lucky.
The billboard was on display Monday, according to the Spokesman-Review, before the billboard company, Lamar, took it down late Monday or early Tuesday.
“It’s not some, like, vulgar big bear orgy or something going on,” Barbour told the Spokesman-Review. “I think it was very lighthearted, and people get that for the most part.”
He said he hoped it would last longer, but was happy generate some publicity for his business and make people laugh.
Some people commented on social media that the bears' positioning seemed unlikely. Curious, the Spokesman-Review consulted an expert from the University of Montana.
Chris Servheen, a former grizzly bear recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, told the newspaper the male bear would be bent over, leaning on the female’s back rather than standing.
“He’s sometimes biting her neck and holding on to her with his paws,” he told the Spokesman-Review.
Barbour response: "It's not supposed to be overly educational."
Servheen was amused by the billboard, the paper wrote. “I give them credit for putting up something interesting,” he said.
