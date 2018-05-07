Protests erupt in Russia after Putin gets sworn into fourth term

More than 1,000 people were arrested during anti-Kremlin protests in Russia over the weekend after President Vladimir Putin was elected to his fourth term.
Eternal Frost, Apsov Sergei, Radio Free Europe via Storyful
Catch Sven Berg's report from Venezuela

World

Catch Sven Berg's report from Venezuela

Reporter Sven Berg recently spent a few weeks covering the situation in Venezuela on behalf of the Statesman's parent company. Don't miss his series of reports starting Sunday, Dec. 6.