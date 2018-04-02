Winnie Mandela dies. Here are five things to know about the anti-apartheid icon

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 128 Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this drone footage Pause Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 29 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 155 Terror in Brussels 30 Catch Sven Berg's report from Venezuela 155 Southwind Farms Video 2015.mp4 120 This Idaho teen robotics team faced tough competition. Watch them pull off a sweet win. 55 Trendy fingerling potatoes star at Richard's 56 "We're just such a big family, this community" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, anti-apartheid activist and the former wife of Nelson Mandela, has died. She was 81. Meta Viers McClatchy

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, anti-apartheid activist and the former wife of Nelson Mandela, has died. She was 81. Meta Viers McClatchy