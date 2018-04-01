He ‘hated Latinos’ like ‘Hitler hated Jews.’ Now, he pours his heart into helping them.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 128 Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this drone footage Pause Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 29 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 155 Terror in Brussels 30 Catch Sven Berg's report from Venezuela 120 This Idaho teen robotics team faced tough competition. Watch them pull off a sweet win. 55 Trendy fingerling potatoes star at Richard's 56 "We're just such a big family, this community" 95 What's your legacy going to be? Garden City man finds his Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kent Johnson, owner of Rarity Rugs, has turned his hobby-obsession of fine rugs into something that benefits others. It's what gets him up every morning, looking forward to helping someone. What gets you up in the morning? Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Kent Johnson, owner of Rarity Rugs, has turned his hobby-obsession of fine rugs into something that benefits others. It's what gets him up every morning, looking forward to helping someone. What gets you up in the morning? Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com