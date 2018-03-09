Critics of Frida Kahlo Barbie doll say her unibrow isn’t thick enough

128 Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this drone footage Pause

64 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

29 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

155 Terror in Brussels

30 Catch Sven Berg's report from Venezuela

304 Gordy Presnell: Nevada has the 'whole package'

392 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

58 Hemp or pot: What's the difference?