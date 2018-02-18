Cruise ship guards and rowdy guests get into violent brawl after days at sea, video shows

2:09 Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this drone footage Pause

1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:31 Catch Sven Berg's report from Venezuela

1:22 This 12-year-old plans to visit all 50 states to honor veterans

1:03 Watch the wild finish between Eagle and Mountain View in 5A girls basketball seminfinals

2:17 Why Idaho's location makes it ideal for data centers