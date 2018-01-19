Designer dolls of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered on Etsy have the internet in stitches.
World

People ‘can’t stop staring’ at these dubious dolls of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 19, 2018 09:11 AM

An Etsy listing of designer dolls depicting — more or less — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has social media a bit baffled.

In advance of the May 19 wedding of England’s Prince Harry to Markle, an American actress, the HistoryWearz shop on Etsy lists a set of 18-inch dolls with a nine-piece ensemble of wedding outfits for $175.

Except the dolls, in the eyes of many, really don’t look anything like the royal couple. “Prince Harry” has brown hair and eyes with a somewhat Beatle-ish hairdo, instead of the real prince’s red hair and blue eyes. He also appears to have borrowed Prince Charming’s duds from “Cinderella.” And “Meghan Markle” doesn’t share much in common with the real bride-to-be beyond their dark hair.

To be fair, the listing says the dolls are merely “inspired” by the royal couple. But social media wasn’t going to let the designers off that easily.

Others suggested the dolls more closely resembled Jared Kushner and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, or even David and Louise Turpin, both of whom were accused of keeping their 13 children shackled in squalor in Perris, Calif.

