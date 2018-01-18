Simon Laprise fooled police with a car sculpted out of snow.
He wanted to prank snow crews with his car. He fooled police instead.

By Crystal Hill

January 18, 2018 07:06 AM

Simon Laprise wanted to have a little fun when it snowed in Montreal, Canada.

“It was a beautiful day,” Laprise told VICE. “So I decided to do something out of the mountain of snow.”

Laprise, 33, said he used snow to create a life-sized version of a Deloreon DMC-12, best known from the “Back to the Future” movies, The New York Daily News reported.

It took Laprise four hours to create it outside his home after Monday’s storm. The machinist and designer had hoped to prank snow crews in his neighborhood, FOX 9 reported. He placed a real windshield wiper on the car to make it look as if everything but the wiper had been covered in snow, according to the news station.

The sculpture looked so real it caught the attention of a police officer, who stopped to inspect the fake vehicle because it was parked in a snow removal zone. A photo on Laprise’s Facebook page shows the officer standing next to the vehicle.

Laprise told VICE he didn’t get to see the officer’s reaction in person. But the note that was left indicates he probably wasn’t angry at having been fooled.

“You made our evening,” the officer wrote, in French, on a ticket posted by Laprise, the Daily News reported.

Laprise told VICE he thought the tickets were “hilarious.”

“But when I saw the cops pictures on internet the next day, it was even better,” he said.

Laprise said the car was destroyed when the roads were cleared, according to the Daily News.

