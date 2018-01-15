Dustin Askins https://www.flickr.com/photos/dustinaskins/ Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Dustin Askins https://www.flickr.com/photos/dustinaskins/ Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

World

Dictionary picks a word most people have never heard of as the word of the year

Associated Press

January 15, 2018 06:28 AM

CANBERRA, Australia

An Australian dictionary has chosen “milkshake duck” as its word of 2017, though after the announcement most people said they had never heard of the term.

Milkshake duck is a term born in the twittersphere that describes an overnight social media sensation whose viral support rapidly dissolves with closer scrutiny.

The official definition from Macquarie Dictionary is: A person who is initially viewed positively by the media but is then discovered to have something questionable about them which causes a sharp decline in their popularity

Australia’s response on Monday was that most had never heard of the term that originated in 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Macquarie’s committee said the milkshake duck phenomenon was familiar to Australians, even if the term was not.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this drone footage

    Drone footage from Mosul’s Old City shows widespread devastation, buildings reduced to rubble and smoke from occasional airstrikes rising into the sky.

Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this drone footage

Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this drone footage 2:09

Take an aerial tour of destruction in Mosul with this drone footage
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video