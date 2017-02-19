She didn’t want to be a prostitute. She became one anyway.

1:45 Chase Erkins on parking in Downtown Boise Pause

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress

1:18 Middleton celebrates its first girls basketball state title since 2012

1:07 Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship

6:06 Sen. Risch discusses Russian probe

0:52 A new direction for CWI

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump