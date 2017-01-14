A woman was denied Swiss citizenship because she’s too annoying — again

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott Pause

1:36 Curtis Stigers sings Leonard Cohen tribute 'Tonight Will Be Fine'

2:35 Wolverine and marten caught on camera in Idaho

3:46 House members react to first week drama

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

2:04 Idaho City schools open despite daunting snow, ice

2:37 Ice dam removal in Boise

7:25 What gave Idahoans with disabilities the right to choose where they live?