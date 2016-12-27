Richard Adams, author of ‘Watership Down,’ dies at 96

4:15 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin talks about meeting Baylor in the Cactus Bowl Pause

0:51 Old Faithful erupts against a snowy background on the first day of winter

3:13 Baylor freshman QB Zach Smith on Boise State and his move to starter

3:46 What's it like climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine?

1:38 Boise State's McNichols headed to the NFL: 'I'm ready to go to the next level'

2:36 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on McNichols decision, Cactus Bowl

0:29 Final construction phase for Inn @ 500

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more