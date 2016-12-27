They can’t steal millions anymore, so bureaucrats despair over being commoners

0:31 Catch Sven Berg's report from Venezuela Pause

0:51 Old Faithful erupts against a snowy background on the first day of winter

2:10 Winter driving tips for motorists heading to higher elevations

3:13 Baylor freshman QB Zach Smith on Boise State and his move to starter

4:15 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin talks about meeting Baylor in the Cactus Bowl

2:36 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on McNichols decision, Cactus Bowl

1:38 Boise State's McNichols headed to the NFL: 'I'm ready to go to the next level'

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

3:15 Christmas morning with the Boise State football team