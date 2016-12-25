Voices silenced: A look at Russian ensemble wiped out by crash

2:54 Santa brings Christmas cheer to mobile home park in Payette Pause

1:28 Idaho Vandals fans tailgate at Albertsons Stadium before Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

0:51 Watch a herd of bull elk cross an Idaho highway near Hailey

1:22 Meraki serves street-style gyros in BoDo

1:24 At home with Boise State linebacker Darren Lee and his family

4:18 Boise State receiver Cedrick Wilson, pre-Cactus practice

0:29 Final construction phase for Inn @ 500

3:46 What's it like climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine?

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more