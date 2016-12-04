Man’s angry offer to drive anyone offended by Christmas to the airport backfires

A British man trying to make a pointed political statement Saturday when he tweeted “Merry Christmas” to his 5,000 or so followers got more than he bargained for over the weekend.
In his tweet, Anish Patel, or @AnishUKIP, made it clear: “I know this is early, Merry Christmas to all. We are a western Christian country. If this country loses its identity the rest is meaningless.”
And then, in a follow-up tweet: “And if people are offended by Christmas, then I will personally drive them to the airport myself.”
What Patel, who in his Twitter bio describes himself as a “patriotic conservatarian and civic nationalist,” failed to recognize is that there is no such thing as sarcasm on the internet.
Within hours, dozens of Twitter users responded to the tweet with requests for rides to the airport, all of them saying they took offense at the holiday.
I love it when twitter is perfect like this. pic.twitter.com/VEDQgZ09rb— Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) December 4, 2016
If you're leaving the UK because you're "offended by multicultural #Christmas", @AnishUKIP will give you a lift to your airport. #psa— Richard Cosgrove (@rcosgrove) December 4, 2016
@AnishUKIP mate. Christmas offends me so i'm off to Paris. Help a girl out and drop me to the airport would you on the 24th?— Sophie Williams (@sophierose233) December 4, 2016
@AnishUKIP hi mate, I'm in the US but I could use a ride to the airport and I find Christmas very offensive. it outrages me, 100%— RESIST (@gilesgoatboy) December 4, 2016
@AnishUKIP hey so I am offended by Christmas and saw ur tweet. Are you still driving people to the airport? I need a ride on Jan 17th thx— chey (@indieglow_) December 4, 2016
Patel, however, seemingly did not find the response amusing, as he first deleted the tweet and then changed his account settings so that his tweets are protected.
However, Patel is hardly alone when it comes to his dedication to the phrase, “Merry Christmas.” A Pew Research Center poll in 2013 found that 42 percent of Americans preferred the greeting to the more generic “Happy Holidays,” while just 12 percent said they liked “Happy Holidays” more and 46 percent said they did not care.
The issue even came up on the campaign trail for the presidential election, as Republican Donald Trump said several times that if he was elected, “Merry Christmas” would be the presidential greeting of choice come December.
“If I become president, we’re gonna be saying Merry Christmas at every store ... You can leave ‘Happy Holidays’ at the corner,” Trump said at an October 2015 rally in Iowa, per CNN.
Even in the United Kingdom, the “War on Christmas” has sparked outrage, with people criticizing what they see as a politically correct minority attacking their religion, per the BBC.
