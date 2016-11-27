Thawing Arctic ice reveals clues to mystery of lost expedition ships Terror and Erebus

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams Pause

1:10 Boise State football volunteers to help serve meals to families in need

2:26 Boise State coach and players talk about loss to Air Force

3:27 'Twas the night before Christmas ...

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:48 Why the Idaho Statesman endorses political candidates

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

1:03 Eureka! restaurant features gourmet burgers