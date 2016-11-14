DEA source admits in court a plan to provide drugs to Venezuelan ‘first nephews’

Lawyers for the nephews of the Venezuelan first lady chipped away at the U.S. government’s criminal case against them Monday, getting a key witness to admit that an undercover informant originally had planned to help supply drugs for the defendants.
“Was it your understanding that Sentado would locate the drug supply for the defendants?” defense attorney David Roday asked, referring to a confidential witness.
“Yes, sir,” said Jose Santos Peña, another confidential source working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The revelation from the stand is key to the defense of Efrain Campo, 30, and his cousin Francisco Flores, 31, nephews of Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores, who allege they were unsuspecting victims of a political plot against them because of their ties to the family of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, an adversary of the United States.
Santos returned to the stand on the second week of the high profile case in the United States’ criminal trial, taking place in the federal Southern District of New York. Campo and Flores face life in prison on charges that they conspired to smuggle 800 kilograms of cocaine into the United States.
On Thursday, Santos described how he made several audio and video recordings of the defendants allegedly talking about and handling cocaine.
Sentado, whose real name is Carlos Amílcar Leva Cabrera, can’t be called to testify as he was killed following the nephews’ arrest.
The two cousins contended they were “lured” into the drug deal by corrupt informants who said they would supply the planes, the cocaine and the buyer.
Roday, Flores’s defense attorney, peppered Santos with questions about the so-called “original plan” charging that informants were going to also supply the airplane and that it was Santos who initiated discussions about bringing drugs into the United Santos. He pressed Santos to admit the defendants were “new” and inexperienced.
Santos sought to deflect the questions getting agitated about whether the cousins were experienced. He would only acknowledge that they were less experienced than him – a long-time drug dealer who had reached the highest levels of the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel. He said he didn’t remember whether informants would provide a plane and first denied that he initiated discussions about bringing drugs into the United States. He later acknowledged that he “brought up” the United States in talks.
The prosecution argues Campo and Flores sought to exploit their political connections to carry off a multi-million-dollar cocaine deal that would help their aunt’s political campaign and strengthen the family’s power.
Cilia Flores is a lawyer and leader in the Venezuelan General Assembly.
