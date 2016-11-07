5-foot snake falls from overhead compartment, prompts emergency landing

Travelers in Mexico got to experience a real-life Snakes on a Plane on Sunday when a 5-foot snake fell from the overhead compartments.
The green snake surprised travelers on AeroMexico Flight 230 from Torreon to Mexico City, according to reports. Flight attendants notified the pilot, who organized an emergency landing at the plane’s destination.
It wasn’t immediately clear what species the snake was or how it got into the plane.
Mexican newspaper El Debate reported that animal control officers removed the snake from the plane as soon as it landed, according to one passenger who posted videos and descriptions of the snake encounter on social media.
