Protesters deliver tacos to a sheriff who referred to Latinos as 'taco-eaters'
Emma Vásquez marches with fellow protesters to deliver tacos to the office of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on Wednesday, Jun. 13, mocking his reference to Latinos as "taco-eaters" under an ICE program known as 287g.
Toll booth surveillance video shows a violent crash that occurred last Sunday, near St. Cloud, in Osceola County, on the Florida Turnpike. The crash victim miraculously survived and was later released from an area hospital.
From hatching to first flight, the Clovis (Calif.) Police Department has had its eye on this attentive red-tailed hawk family living on the Old Town Clovis Water Tower since April 24, 2018. On Thursday, one of the "babies" took its first flight.