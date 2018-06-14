He was escorted out for peeing in a bottle at an Illinois mall when shots were fired, cops say

Police arrested a man in a Chicago suburban mall Tuesday after they say he shot a loss prevention officer who was escorting the man out for urinating in a changing room.
Prosecutors have since filed charges against the man, identified as Keonte Griffin, 23, in a statement on Facebook.
According to the statement from the DuPage County, Illinois, State's Attorney's Office, police were called to the Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale for a report of shots fired at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police found a loss prevention officer and Griffin sitting at the Burlington Coat Factory store with gunshot wounds.
Police were told the loss prevention officer had led Griffin out of the store for allegedly urinating into a water bottle in a changing room. Prosecutors said Griffin then accidentally kicked the bottle over, "spilling the contents."
As he was escorted out, Griffin tried to return to the store, but the loss prevention officer stopped him. That's when Griffin allegedly pulled out a loaded gun and shot the officer in the shoulder.
Prosecutors said "a brief struggle ensued," and Griffin was also shot in the process.
Griffin had been shot through the hand, and the bullet went into his thigh, prosecutors said.
Both were treated for their injuries.
Griffin was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Bail has been set at $750,000. His next court date is scheduled June 19.
According to The Daily Herald, a public defender representing Griffin had argued for a lower bail amount and asked the judge to consider "potential mental health issues" in the case.
"The allegations against Mr. Griffin are extremely serious and will be met with the full force and effect of the law," State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “I would like to thank the Loss Prevention Officer for his efforts in disarming and detaining the suspect in this case and note that it is certainly good news that he is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries."
