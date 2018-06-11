‘God got into my body,’ man said after killing mother with baseball bat, Connecticut police say

When Kyle Tucker, 34, said his mother had left the Connecticut home they shared in the middle of the night on Friday to meet a man, his aunt worried her sister had been hurt, according to the Hartford Courant.
Tucker's brother, Morgan, feared the worse, telling police "my brother killed my mother" when they asked him what he thought happened to her, the newspaper reported.
Donna Tucker, 60, was reported missing, the New Haven Register said, but police were suspicious of that designation.
After more than hour with investigators, Tucker's story changed, police said. He gave a “detailed confession” to the death of his mother, Donna Tucker, authorities said, reported the New Haven Register. Her remains were found Saturday on the Hamden property. Police believe she died from blunt force trauma, the newspaper said.
During Tucker’s alleged confession, he admitted to beating his mother to death with a baseball bat and then burning her body in a backyard pit for several hours, authorities said, WFSB reported.
"God got into my body and walked me downstairs with my baseball bat and it was very quick and almost even hard to remember," he told investigators, court documents said. "I don't really feel like it was totally my mind and body doing anything. It was god walking through me,” he said, WFSB reported.
Tucker said he killed his mother in “self defense,” police said, according to the Courant. He claimed she’d been trying to kill him by poisoning his food and putting parasites in his bed, court documents said, reported WFSB.
The woman had been dead for several hours before she was reported missing, Tucker told authorities, the New Haven Register reported.
Tucker’s aunt told authorities her nephew had been in a mental hospital and spoke of “finding the real devil,” the Courant reported.
Tucker was charged with murder and destruction of evidence, the Register said. He was held Monday on $5 million bail, per WFSB.
