'America's Got Talent' winner, Missouri native Neal E. Boyd dies at his mother's home

Missouri native and "America's Got Talent" winner Neal E. Boyd died while in his hometown, according to reports.
Scott County Coroner Scott Amick told The Associated Press that Boyd, 42, died at about 6 p.m. Sunday at his mother's house in Sikeston.
E! News reported that Boyd had been seen by numerous doctors before he died, as he was in heart and kidney failure, and he had liver disease.
Early last year, the Season 3 winner blacked out and crashed while driving and he had been slowly recovering since then, according to TMZ. The accident injured both Boyd and his mom.
Boyd won NBC's "America's Got Talent" and its $1 million prize in 2008. He then released his debut album "My American Dream" in 2009, and he performed at the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.
The opera singer also ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a southeast Missouri House of Representatives seat. He lost in the general election in 2012 and in the 2014 primary, according to the Kansas City Star.
In 2013, Boyd wanted lawmakers to make his "Missouri Anthem" the official state anthem, the Kansas City Star reported. Skeptics thought the song was a little too "cultured" for the Show-Me State.
Boyd's twitter biography still has the line, "Boyd for Missouri 2014."
