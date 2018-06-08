Kristi Ling and her fiancé Ron Spencer were looking forward to their beach wedding in Seabrook, Texas, until the "fish kill."
Kristi Ling and her fiancé Ron Spencer were looking forward to their beach wedding in Seabrook, Texas, until the "fish kill." Kristi Ling Courtesy
Kristi Ling and her fiancé Ron Spencer were looking forward to their beach wedding in Seabrook, Texas, until the "fish kill." Kristi Ling Courtesy

National

They wanted a beautiful beach wedding — then thousands of dead fish washed ashore

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

June 08, 2018 03:17 PM

A beach wedding in June is just about as fabulous as it gets.

Until thousands of dead fish invade with little more than 48 hours to try to think of a Plan B, that is.

If rain on one's wedding day is considered good luck, then Kristi Ling and Ron Spencer have a great life ahead of themselves, because that's just what happened to them this week.

The happy couple planned to get married in Seabrook, Texas, where Spencer lives, on Friday. She's an L.A.-based blogger, life coach and author; he's a NASA mission control flight director.

But on Wednesday, a sea of shiny, stinky fish carcasses rolled in from Galveston Bay, according to the Houston Chronicle.

ktrkfish.JPG
If rain on your wedding day is a sign of good luck, then Kristi Ling and Ron Spencer have a life of good fortune ahead of them. Their beach wedding in Texas fell victim to a "fish kill."
KTRK Video screenshot

"Our wedding is in 48 hours at the house about 50 yards from all these dead fish," Ling told KTRK.

It's called a "fish kill," according to Texas Parks and Wildlife, and it occurs when oxygen levels become low in the water, which basically suffocates any and all fish in the immediate vicinity. They wash ashore and are generally a smelly nuisance for an indeterminate period of time before they are taken back out to sea, or by some of the beach's less picky scavenger birds.

Ling thought they'd have to find a new venue, and even told KTRK that they were looking for one, with just two days until vows were exchanged.

On Thursday afternoon, the fish kill was still in full effect. Texas Parks and Wildlife biologists got a .91 parts per million oxygen reading in Galveston Bay, "which is a dangerously low oxygen reading for water," one of the station's reporters tweeted.

But Ling, Spencer and the entire wedding party is full of troopers, it would appear. On Friday, Ling told McClatchy that the smell had subsided somewhat as the dead fish began to get swept back out to sea.

"The fish smell has become tolerable, although still smelly like a fish market," she said. "So we decided it was easier to keep everything here than try to move it all at the last second. We do plan to have some fun with it. We are going to do some funny photos with clothespins on our noses."

ktrk.JPG
Talk about timing.
KTRK Video screenshot

If anyone was prepared to brush off such a biblical plague threatening her wedding, it's Ling. She's a "happiness strategist," and her 2016 book "Operation Happiness" coaches readers that "happiness is a skill that can be learned, improved upon and even mastered — just like playing the violin or riding a bike."

That irony has not been lost on the couple's friends.

"People have been smirking at me ever since this happened," Ling said. "Since I'm the person who wrote the book on happiness."

VIDEO: Fishermen in coastal North Carolina check out and return to the water fish that were stunned or killed by a cold snap in December 2011. Frigid weather in January 2018 killed a massive number of fish in tidal creeks and estuaries along the N Courtesy of Joe Albea

An outbreak of red tide in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast has dumped a large amount of dead fish onto the beaches of Anna Maria Island, Florida. AMI is near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Tampa Bay. Marc R. MasferrerBradenton Herald

  Comments  