He threw hot sauce on a woman who paid with quarters, she says. Video shows the rest.

Carlotta Washington tried to pay for a meal from a food cart with quarters, she said, but owner Islam Elmasry didn't like that.
A video taken by Washington and obtained by the Willamette Week shows the woman arguing with Elmasry as he works inside the Small Pharoah's food cart, which serves halal food to hungry patrons in Portland, Oregon.
The 45-second video immediately begins with Washington accusing the man of "calling me a n-----."
"What else do you want to call me?" she is heard saying. "Now you don't have anything to say, do you?"
Elmasry then approaches the front of the cart and tells Washington to "get the f--- away from here" before hurling a yellow Gatorade bottle at her, the video shows. Witnesses then call out in defense of the woman, with one saying "that is personal assault!"
Police arrived to the scene and arrested Elmasry for harassment and assault, according to KATU2. He is being held in Multnomah County Jail on $4,00 bail.
In her interview with the Willamette Week, Washington says that the assault went further than just the Gatorade bottle. Elmasry also covered her in Sriracha hot sauce during the dispute, she says.
A witness told the newspaper that Washington had the sauce all over her face, shoulders and clothes.
"It was in my eyes and all on my skin," Washington told the Willamette Week. "It was burning terribly."
Another witness, identified only as Tony, told KOIN that he used to be a regular at the food cart — but not anymore after seeing the assault.
"When I'm hearing this woman simply asking for respect, my jaw was dropping," he said. "Once he got to the point of spraying hot sauce in her face, it was unbelievable. I couldn't even believe was I was witnessing."
The whole ordeal has left Washington shaken, she said.
"It was scary," she told KOIN, "because I didn't know what more could he do after pouring this hot sauce on me.
"I didn't ask for this," she said, "I just wanted to eat."
