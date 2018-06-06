Baseball-sized hail hits Dallas-Fort Worth area

An early morning storm brought baseball-sized hail to the Dallas-Forth Worth area on June 6, 2018, that damaged cars and windows, according to residents and local media.
Mark Burnett via Storyful
Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.

A clash of cake and faith

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.