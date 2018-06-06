Texas teen emotionally reunites with deported father before her graduation

Eastlake High School graduate Leslie Silva reunites with her father, who was deported, before her graduation in El Paso, Texas.
Ingrid Silva
Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Entertainment

Kid beats firefighter on gearing up the fastest

Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.

A clash of cake and faith

Politics & Government

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.