McDonald’s customer asked for a refund. The manager went ‘ballistic,’ Wisconsin man says

When a refund request enraged a McDonald’s employee, Tom Olszewski didn’t ask to speak to the manager. That’s because the manager was the one who got angry, according to a video he took on his cellphone.
The video posted on Facebook by Tina Olszewski, who identifies herself as Tom’s wife, says the incident happened when her husband and their 9-year-old son were in the Muskego, Wisconsin drive-thru on Sunday. They had been waiting for their food for over 15 minutes, so Tom Olszewski asked for a refund, according to the post.
The post says the worker refused to give him a refund. Then the manager came to the window. She says the video shows what happened next.
“Make your own cheeseburger! Teach your son how to cook a f****** hamburger,” the manager yelled, the video shows.
Tom Olszewski told FOX 6 the manager “just went ballistic right off the bat.” “She wasn’t even willing to talk,” he said.
“I just want my money back,” Olszewski can be heard on the video saying. “I’m giving you your money back I want you to get out of my line,” the manager responds. “Move your crappy car,” she adds.
Toward the end of the video, Olszewski lets the manager know he recorded their exchange. “Get the f*** out of line,” the manager says while closing the window.
The owner of the franchise told FOX 6 an investigation into the incident is underway. A statement says the restaurant has reached out to Olszewski to apologize.
Some commenters on the Facebook video, which has gotten about 26,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon, defended the manager and the workers at the restaurant.
“The people who work their bust their a**** and they get treated like garbage,” one user said. Another wrote that the restaurant was under pressure from inadequate staffing, and the manager was fed up with being mistreated by customers.
Comments