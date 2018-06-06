'Don't be this driver.' Video shows an extremely backward motorist on Ohio highway

It's been 74 years since the U.S. and Allied Nation troops invaded Normandy on June 6, 1944, on an operation that ultimately freed a continent from Totalitarian and Nazi rule. Here's a look back at the mission now more commonly known as "D-Day."
Young Noah stopped by the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue station in Florida and challenged one of their firefighters to see who could compete the bunker gear challenge – putting on turnout gear – the fastest. The young man won not once, but twice.
A Fort Worth woman left a message on her doormat to hide packages from her husband for an Amazon deliveryman. Her video camera captured the Amazon worker trying to find the perfect spot to stash the package.
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.
Georgia's Peach Festival features the world's biggest peach cobbler, made with 75 gallons of peaches, 90 pounds of butter, and 150 pounds of sugar. But cobbler chef Rich Bennett says one item not in the recipe is the real key.
A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day, which is Friday, June 1. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers.
You don't have to leave your firearms at home when you travel. Transportation Security Administration regional spokesman Mark Howell on Monday demonstrated at KCI the proper way to bring firearms on board an airline.