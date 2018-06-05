Cars swerve to avoid woman found sleeping on a highway

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.
Georgia's Peach Festival features the world's biggest peach cobbler, made with 75 gallons of peaches, 90 pounds of butter, and 150 pounds of sugar. But cobbler chef Rich Bennett says one item not in the recipe is the real key.
A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day, which is Friday, June 1. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers.
You don't have to leave your firearms at home when you travel. Transportation Security Administration regional spokesman Mark Howell on Monday demonstrated at KCI the proper way to bring firearms on board an airline.
During a press conference Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answered a question that brought her to tears. A 13-year-old boy asked about the administration's effort to prevent school shootings.
Bannock County Clerk Robert Poleki will leave his job in Pocatello in January, according to EastIdahoNews.com, to pursue production of the Washie, a self-cleaning toilet seat he brought in front of the hit show "Shark Tank" in January.
Helmet cam footage has emerged of the fire at Governor’s Circle in south Sacramento, CA., early Friday, May 25, 2018. The footage shows Sacramento City Fire crews working to extinguish the blaze and limit the spread of the fire to surrounding areas.