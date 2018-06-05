Cars swerve to avoid woman found sleeping on a highway

Fulshear Police Department dashcam video shows cars swerving to avoid a woman sleeping on the edge of a highway in Fulshear, Texas. An officer helps the woman, who was uninjured, to safety.
Fulshear Police Department Jason Boatright
A clash of cake and faith

Politics & Government

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.