A dancing FBI agent shot him in the leg. Now he's getting free drinks for life

He may have gotten shot in the leg by a dancing FBI agent’s dropped gun, but at least he can get free drinks for life.

An off-duty FBI agent accidentally shot a bystander early Saturday while retrieving his gun after it fell on the dance floor as he performed a backflip at the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room in Denver, Colo., police say.

Now the bar has offered the injured man complimentary drinks for life, according to KDVR.

“It is shocking that the only shooting to ever occur at our establishment came about as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules,” reads a statement from the club.

The statement posted by KDVR says the bar plans to speak to the FBI about the incident.

“The whole team at Mile High Spirits is praying for the victim’s quick recovery, and he’s welcome at Mile High Spirits to enjoy complimentary drinks forever,” the statement concludes.

Police told The Denver Post that the injured man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg but had a good prognosis.

Frank Azar, the man's attorney, told KUSA that he was released from the hospital over the weekend.

In a release posted Monday on Twitter, Denver police ask for any witnesses to the incident to come forward as an investigation continues.

Possible criminal charges against the off-duty FBI agent, who was released Saturday to his supervisor, are pending toxicology results, police say.

RELEASE: Update in Shooting Investigation at 2201 Lawrence St. #Denver pic.twitter.com/pDmTsj5Dng — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 4, 2018

In a bystander video obtained by KMGH, the off-duty FBI agent can be seen dancing at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room as onlookers crowd around, smiling and laughing.

But as the man performs a backflip, a handgun falls from his waistband holster onto the dance floor. The agent scrambles for the gun, which fires as he picks it up.

The man quickly holsters his gun as some patrons flee and others appear shocked and confused. He then walks off the dance floor with his hands up.

Witness David Laferriere told KMGH that he and his friends “heard a pop” but at first weren’t sure what had happened.

"We didn't hear anything more," he said, "So we assumed it wasn't a gunshot until the victim grabbed his upper thigh and started screaming, 'Someone call 911.' "

Laferriere's fiancee, Heather Schiraldi, told the station she was angry over the FBI agent’s actions.

"Why are you doing a backflip?" she asked KMGH. "I think that's everyone's reaction. I was just angry because I didn't see him at all after that. He didn't help the victim."