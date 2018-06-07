The Whole Foods deal seemed like great news. What it led to nearly killed their bakery.

Vegan bakery owners find merchant cash loans can be anything but sweet When unexpected construction costs threw their budget off, married co-owners Mariana Cortez and Sebastian Ghiragossian turned to a couple of online companies that promised them all the cash they needed in a matter of days. It started a world of hurt. Emily Michot ×

SHARE COPY LINK When unexpected construction costs threw their budget off, married co-owners Mariana Cortez and Sebastian Ghiragossian turned to a couple of online companies that promised them all the cash they needed in a matter of days. It started a world of hurt. Emily Michot