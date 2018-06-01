Wait, is that NASCAR’s Danica Patrick dancing in the new Maroon 5 video? Yes, it is

Retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick can officially add "backup dancer" to her resume.
She's among a crew of prominent women featured singing and swinging in the background of the new Maroon 5 & Cardi B music video, "Girls Like You," which has racked up more than 10 million views since Wednesday.
Patrick's brief appearance is at the 3:49 minute park, standing alongside lead singer Adam Levine.
While Patrick hasn't commented on the video, it has drawn a lot of attention for featuring some of the most powerful women in sports and entertainment. Included among cameos: Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Gal Gadot, Ellen DeGeneres and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.
Bustle.com picked the video apart on Thursday and reported a total of 24 guest stars in the "power group", not including Levine's wife and daughter at the very end. (Patrick is listed as guest star No. 21.)
"The message of female empowerment can certainly be felt through each and every woman featured in the epic video, and it's a work of art that deserves to be talked about for a very long time," wrote Bustle.com's Nina Bradley.
The video was released just days after Patrick finished her 14-year NASCAR career at the Indianapolis 500. However, instead of finishing the race, she crashed at the midway point, AP reported
