Viral video shows 8-year-old boy helping elderly woman up steps

Two fishermen, Jason Elizondo Stab and Nicholas Long were fishing off San Luis Pass on Galveston Island. They caught a pregnant stingray, and it gave birth right in front of them on the pier. They threw mama and her babies back into the bay.
A video posted to Twitter shows Joshua Holt, the Utah man who has been detained in Venezuela for almost two years without a trial, boarding an airplane to the United States after being released from Venezuelan custody on Saturday, May, 25, 2018.
Boy Scout Troop 162 continued their annual Memorial Day display of 1400 American Flags near Interstate-435 and 95th Street in Lenexa, Kansas. The 360-degree video shows where it is located in a field next to the Kiewit Corporation building.
This is a "How it works" video of 'the BackSeat' app. A few of the key features are reviewed here. There are several more settings within the app as well as the app being customize-able based on your lifestyle.
Before the Central Section Division I softball championship, it was announced there'd be no national anthem. But this crowd at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond didn't approve of that message so they stood sang the anthem in a cappella.
A belligerent traveler on a flight from St. Croix to Miami started a massive commotion on a Wednesday, May 23 flight after he asked for more beer, but the flight attendant refused to continue serving him.
The Rankin family was driving down I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 18, when they spotted a cat clinging to the roof of a van driving in the lane next to them. They were able to alert the drivers of the van so they could pull over and rescue the cat.