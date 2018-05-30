These 45 seconds of dramatic Sac Fire helmet cam footage takes you into massive battle to save building

Helmet cam footage has emerged of the fire at Governor’s Circle in south Sacramento, CA., early Friday, May 25, 2018. The footage shows Sacramento City Fire crews working to extinguish the blaze and limit the spread of the fire to surrounding areas.
Sacramento Fire Department David Caraccio
The history behind Memorial Day

National

The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

Cat clings to van roof at highway speeds

National

Cat clings to van roof at highway speeds

The Rankin family was driving down I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 18, when they spotted a cat clinging to the roof of a van driving in the lane next to them. They were able to alert the drivers of the van so they could pull over and rescue the cat.