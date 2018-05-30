He thought he was meeting his online date. But ‘Kristen’ was 2 robbers and a knife, Conn. police say

A man thought he was meeting “Kristen” from the “Plenty of Fish” website on a date. But when he got to her home he didn’t find her — and neither did police, according to New Haven, Connecticut authorities.
The unidentified man, 35, had arranged to meet the woman who he’d been texting at a home in the city on Saturday evening, police said, Patch reported. But the front door of the house was locked, the publication said. He got a text from “Kristen” telling him to come to the back door, the New Haven Register reported.
But when he got there he was met by two male teenagers, police said. One of them had a knife and asked the man if he was there to see his sister, the New York Post reported.
Both suspects demanded the man’s money, WFSB reported. He tried to escape by hopping a fence but the robbers corned him, Patch said. He fought with them, but one person got him in a headlock while the other rifled through his pockets, police said, the New Haven Register reported.
They stole the victim’s iPhone, a wallet containing cash and credit cards, and his key, the man told police, WFSB reported.
Then the suspects, believed to be 16 and 19, forced him into a Chevrolet Silverado, and said they were going to an ATM to get cash, the New York Post reported. He jumped out of the passenger side and ran until he saw someone he could ask for help, the newspaper said.
The suspects also fled the scene, leaving the truck, which belongs to the victim, Patch said. The man declined medical treatment, authorities said.
Police haven’t found “Kristen” or the suspects as of Tuesday afternoon, WFSB reported.
Officer David Hartman told the Post that the arranged date was “likely a ruse” to lure someone to the residence and then rob them. They still aren’t sure if “Kristen” exists or if the suspects were pretending to be the woman, Hartman told the newspaper.
