Texas fishermen catch pregnant stingray, witness the miracle of life

Two fishermen, Jason Elizondo Stab and Nicholas Long were fishing off San Luis Pass on Galveston Island. They caught a pregnant stingray, and it gave birth right in front of them on the pier. They threw mama and her babies back into the bay.
Jason Elizondo
The history behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a great time to enjoy time with friends and family, but the holiday has a deeper meaning. Check out the history behind Memorial Day and what it's really all about.

Cat clings to van roof at highway speeds

The Rankin family was driving down I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 18, when they spotted a cat clinging to the roof of a van driving in the lane next to them. They were able to alert the drivers of the van so they could pull over and rescue the cat.